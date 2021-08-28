Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NYSE TDC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. 714,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

