Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.13.

NET stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $123.57. 1,993,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,868. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,789 shares of company stock worth $100,504,655. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

