Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Global Care Capital stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,991. Global Care Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Global Care Capital
