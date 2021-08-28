Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Global Care Capital stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,991. Global Care Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical cannabis pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio include Katexco and ReFormation Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

