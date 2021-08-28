Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Decreases By 73.4%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 27,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.