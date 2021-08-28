Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 268,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,677. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,161. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.