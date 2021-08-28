Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 242.3% in August

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 50,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

