Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Rises By 216.6%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 216.6% from the July 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.0 days.

MALRF remained flat at $$36.55 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

