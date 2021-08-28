Short Interest in Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Rises By 200.0%

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PPBN traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

