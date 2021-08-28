Axe Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $305,422.39 and $48,551.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 99% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

