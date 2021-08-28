$29.40 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce $29.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.90 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $119.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $165.72 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 449,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,615. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.17.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 89,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.