Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $108.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $121.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,069. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $404.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

