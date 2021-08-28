Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 260.1% from the July 29th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ISNPY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.34.

ISNPY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

