Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in August

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JETMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 24.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

