$63.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to announce $63.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TTCF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,424. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after buying an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

