JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report $34.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.11 billion and the highest is $35.16 billion. JD.com posted sales of $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $149.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.35 billion to $151.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $182.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.19 billion to $188.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,969,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,118. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

