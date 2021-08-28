The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.