Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 1,724,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,151. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.