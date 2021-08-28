Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys 11,102 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SID. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,612,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $7,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 935,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 692,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,712.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 526,491 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of SID traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 2,965,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

