$789.56 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report sales of $789.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.50 million and the lowest is $785.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $475.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 1,767,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,079. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

