Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.17 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,141. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

