$812.74 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $812.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $819.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.40 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $823.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,543,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dycom Industries by 105,407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 215,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,396. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.40.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

