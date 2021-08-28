Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE ST traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 566,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

