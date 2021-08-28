Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Marston’s stock remained flat at $$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22.

About Marston’s

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

