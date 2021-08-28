Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the July 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHNGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.91. 3,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,450. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $72.96.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

