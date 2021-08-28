Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.8% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $32.61. 43,782,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,682,828. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

