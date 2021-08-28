Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 74,021 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 63.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,021 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $41.68. 538,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

