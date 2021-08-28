Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 185 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.72. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

