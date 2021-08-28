Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,368. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

