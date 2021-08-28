Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Gerdau comprises approximately 1.0% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,168,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

