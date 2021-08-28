Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 335 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.44. 203,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.46 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

