Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,548. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

