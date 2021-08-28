Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in August

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFRGY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

