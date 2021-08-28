Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Decreases By 93.0%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PSHZF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,492. Pershing Square has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Pershing Square
