Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Decreases By 93.0%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSHZF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,492. Pershing Square has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

