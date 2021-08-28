MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 99.2% in August

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,696,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDM Permian stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.11. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.