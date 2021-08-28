MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 99.2% in August

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,696,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDM Permian stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.11. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94.
MDM Permian Company Profile
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.