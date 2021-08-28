Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 1,815 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVIP. CX Institutional bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 151.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GVIP traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.42. 3,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $103.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.