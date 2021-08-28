Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. 3,200,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

