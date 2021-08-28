Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,633. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $172.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

