$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,280. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

