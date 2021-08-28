Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.16. 148,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.