National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.