Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Declines By 76.2%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the July 29th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,667,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HALB traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 4,473,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104,702. Halberd has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

