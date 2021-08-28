Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Decreases By 98.9%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHZY remained flat at $$23.76 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

