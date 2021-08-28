Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21. Infinite Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

