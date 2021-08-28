REPO (REPO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,905.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $93,905.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00151517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,786.24 or 1.00114557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06671156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00995938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REPOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.