$532.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report sales of $532.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.07 million and the lowest is $525.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $444.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 341,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,064. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $896.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 66.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 522,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

