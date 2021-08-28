D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.85 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,529. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

