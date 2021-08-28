Boundary Creek Advisors LP Acquires 12,500 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. ADT comprises about 7.4% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 36.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,415 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at $7,874,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 400,590 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at $349,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,495. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

