Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 403,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,614. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,937.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.