Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

