Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.58 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce $323.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.16 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

B traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $48.85. 182,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,497. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Barnes Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Barnes Group by 97,915.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

